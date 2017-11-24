Hamilton Twp. considers new rules for firewood

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -- Long-time Baltimore-area resident Ken Clapperton, a former Hamilton Township fire chief, has cut logs into firewood to heat his home for more than 45 years.



He was one of several people at Hamilton Township's council meeting Tuesday who listened to councillors debate a proposed bylaw to regulate truckloads of logs being transported to a township property, spit into firewood for home use, and then some of it sold. The operations described in the bylaw ranged from definitions regulating small to large ones in the township.



Burning wood as home fuel is a much of a motherhood issue in rural Ontario as apple pie.



"I do bring logs in for my own use, and sell enough to pay my expenses," Clapperton said in an interview after the meeting. "But it is not really a business."



The proposed bylaw councillors are considering regulating three different sizes of logs-to-firewood operations, ranging from private to large commercial. It is the small category that created all of the discussion.



"They are governing burning wood when they should be really (concentrating) on the selling of the wood," Clapperton said.



"I think they need to go back and have another look."



In fact that's what happened after Councillor Bill Cane said what was being proposed with regard to small operations would be "very difficult to enforce."



The proposed small-scale timber processing into firewood bylaw would have permitted only one truck load of logs cut into 15 bush cords per year for personal use only. (A bush cord is four feet, by four feet, by eight feet.) It would be permitted on lands designated urban residential, rural residential and estate residential, as well as marginal and permanent agricultural properties.



A medium-scale operation would permit four truck loads split into 60 cords for both personal and sales but only on at least five acres of rural property zoned permanent or marginal agriculture.



A large-scale operation would have no yearly limitations but be located on at least 25 acres of rural property with the zones the same as medium-scale operations.



Mayor Mark Lovshin agreed the small-operations definition would be "hard to police" and he was opposed to allowing large tri-axle trucks with pups to pull into estate residential areas to unload.



Deputy Mayor Gary Woods didn't want to eliminate small operations from the bylaw altogether because there could be no enforcement then, but he also said he had no issue with people selling wood to their neighbours.



It would be hard to know how many loads were being delivered and if selling was taking place from small operations unless there was a posted sign, Lovshin said.



The matter, which first arose in 2015 with a site plan required for a large commercial operation in the township at the time, will go back to committee to focus on the small residential wood cutting situations, council decided.



One medium-sized operation, located at 8168 Jibb Road, would be grandfathered under the proposed bylaw if passed. It would permit up to 100 cords per year on a property just over two acres in size.



