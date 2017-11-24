Cramahe hospice to open in 2019

CRAMAHE TWP. -- A new six-suite hospice centre is launching a $7-million campaign Nov. 29. Cramahe Twp. council can expect a formal letter requesting funding council heard Nov. 21.



Planned to open Spring 2019 to serve Northumberland County, the hospice will operate under the umbrella of Community Care Northumberland (CCN). Located on 1.5 acres on Ontario Street just north of Cobourg and the 401, the stand-alone location will offer 24-hour, seven-days-a-week, year-round access for end-of-life care and support services for up to 35 people and families annually.



Property acquisition and rezoning now approved, design and costing estimates are being finalized. Next comes the private, then public, fund-raising campaigns led by Gord and Patti Ley of Cobourg a delegation of Lesley Benson and Stewart Richardson told Cramahe council.



"Our focus is on support, not a cure," Mr. Stewart said. "We will provide clinical and non-clinical hospice care, making it a hub for all hospice-related care" including family support during hospice care and bereavement support for families after a death.



"We are working closely with Northumberland Hills Hospital (NHH)", as well as the hospice in Hastings, he outlined.



An Interhealth statistical analysis reported 1,732 in-patient palliative-care days were provided at NHH in 2016.



"This number will increase up to 2,252 by 2025 and well over 3,000 days by 2040. We're going to need at least 10 more hospice beds in our region," Mr. Stewart said.



It costs an estimated $460 a day for hospice care stay as opposed to $600-770 a day in hospital palliative care or $1,000 for an acute bed stay in hospital, council heard.



The hospice will offer a home-like setting for clients and their families with lounges, green space, dining, living room, children's and quiet areas.



This past May, the Ontario Ministry of Health announced $315,000 annually to support operating costs once construction is completed. The actual estimated per-bed cost is $160,00, Mr. Stewart said, "so there is a shortfall." The $7-million fundraising campaign launching Nov. 29 includes the operating costs for the first three years of operation. Three donors have already contributed a combined $1-million for the campaign, council was told.



The province will fund $200,000 per bed for capital costs -- a further $1.2-million -- the hospice committee has been told.



Plans call for four more suites to be added in the future.



To date, partners and supporters include: Alderville First Nation; The Bridge Hospice; Campbellford Memorial Hospital; Central East LHIN and South East LHIN, Ministry of Health; Lou Rinaldi, MPP Northumberland-Quinte; Northumberland County and local municipalities; Northumberland Family Heath Team; Northumberland Hills Hospital; Palliative Pain and Symptom Management Consultation Service; Port Hope Northumberland Community Health Centre; primary care doctors and the Trent Hills Family Health Team.