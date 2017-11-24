PORT HOPE -- Preparing for their big Nov. 25 Artists and Artisans Exhibition and Sale, the folks at St. Mark's Anglican Church are organizing the latest chapter in their history of community outreach.



Its history -- in general -- was the subject of a recent address in the church's parish hall, as it hosted the recent 40th-anniversary celebration of Heritage Port Hope in an address by church warden Peter Kedwell -- a teacher, thespian, Trinity College School trustee, St. Mark's Heritage Foundation member and one who has been very involved with the development of the parish hall.



The church dates from 1822, Kedwell said. Elias Smith, the founder of Port Hope, donated the land at 51 King St. where it stands. In 1826, developer Jonathan Molson brought in from New York its bell, which still rings today.



It's the second-oldest building still standing in Port Hope and one of the first to be designated as a heritage asset.



"It also has the distinction of being the oldest church still in continuous use in the Diocese of Toronto," Kedwll added.



"It was the parish church of Canada's first Governor-General, Vincent Massey, buried with his wife in the church cemetery."



The refurbished parish hall is the result of a visioning exercise the parish underwent eight years ago. The fact that the washrooms and kitchen in the then-55-year-old parish hall were inadequate kept popping up.



A campaign to raise about $80,000 was begun. Thanks to a generous gift of more than $600,000 from a parish family, they began exploring the dream of a proper renovation to the parish hall.



The budget was about $1.5-million, Kedwell said, but they had a great start to the campaign. Along with that generous donation, they secured a similar-sized grant from the diocese and more than $65,000 from the Trillium Foundation for accessibility upgrades. Then the community came through with about $160,000 in donations.



By the summer of 2013, they held their open house on the finished project.



Today they have extended the building 16 ft. closer to the street for a large, accessible vestibule entrance with a new staircase and an elevator to the second floor.



There are fully accessible washrooms, new kitchen, a large cloakroom, office and storage space, and a big event room on the ground floor -- with a French door that opens on to an outdoor patio.



Second-floor amenities include a family washroom, multi-purpose room, other meeting rooms with kitchenettes, and a large mezzanine that overlooks the event room.



Having been blessed, Kedwell said, they feel obliged -- on their own and in partnership with other agencies -- to be of service.



They offer space to community groups, sponsor a Scouts Canada group, provide monetary, food and volunteer help for the Fare Share food bank, host soup kitchens for the Salvation Army and dinners for the Green Wood Coalition, provide emergency shelter for partner agencies, and support a benevolent fund that provides food vouchers for the needy in the community.



Each Christmas Day, they work with other churches to put on a free holiday dinner with all the trimmings -- including fellowship -- for about 75 disadvantaged people. And in partnership with St. John's Anglican Church, they sponsored a Syrian-refugee family of five. They have now established successful lives in Cobourg, complete with jobs and school.



Looking ahead, Kedwell said, they are busy making plans for a big celebration in five years, when St. Mark's reaches its bicentennial year.



cnasmith@postmedia.com



twitter.com/NT_cnasmith