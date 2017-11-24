BRIGHTON - One of the biggest computer clubs around meets twice a month in Brighton.

Ken Chambers says that the Brighton Computer Club began about 15 years ago with maybe 12 members chatting about computers. Now they have 180 members between Cobourg and Belleville, almost half of whom attend regularly.

"We are possibly the largest computer club in Canada that holds regularly scheduled meetings," Chambers said.

They meet at the King Edward Park Community Centre at 75 Elizabeth St., but their first meeting took place on Main Street in the space now occupied by Rock, Paper, Scissors, near the post office. They outgrew that space and, later, the basement of the library on Alice Street and then the Lions' Club building that previously stood on the site where the community centre is now located.

The club is run by unpaid volunteers, and includes a Tech Team who answer questions from members after the mid-morning refreshment break (members are asked to bring their own mugs for tea or coffee to avoid disposable paper or foam cups).

Most meetings feature speakers from the membership or surrounding community, usually with a PowerPoint to aid their presentations. Past speakers include a local pharmacist, a prison guard, a 3D printer specialist, a home-alarm installation expert and many others who use computers every day in their work.

The Tech Team regularly reviews and exhaustively checks free software from reputable sources. Programs that pass this process may be suggested as useful tools to the members, Chambers said, depending on their different reasons for computing. New updates or upgrades to existing programs used by the public are explained from time to time, and these are demonstrated when it is felt that might be useful.

The club's membership fee is $20 for 14 meetings "' kept at this low rate, Chambers noted, because it is a volunteer organization. The fee covers hall rental, new equipment when required, refreshments and an occasional honorarium for out-of-town speakers.

Meetings take place the second and fourth Tuesday of the month between October and May (except for the second Tuesday in November and the fourth Tuesday in December) from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. "' so the next meeting takes place Nov. 28.

The club welcomes you to attend your first two meetings free, Chambers said.

"Then we hope you become a member."

For more information, visit www.brightoncomputerclub.org.

cnasmith@postmedia.com