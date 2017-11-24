Bill for $44,000 went unpaid for six years

COLBORNE -- For six years, a $44,000 bill for watermain work has been unpaid by Cramahe Twp. Council voted to clear the debt Nov. 21.

In 2011, Northumberland County and Cramahe Twp. together installed a new watermain and sidewalks in the Percy Street and Purdy Road area just south of Hwy 401 to up the water pressure for the 401-roadside restaurant/bakery. However, when the watermain was completed, deficiencies in a pressure-reducing valve were declared north of Kelwood Lane (southwest off Percy Street) so $44,000 was withheld from payment.

"After several meetings and site visits, work was done on the part of the engineering group to modify the pressure reducing valve so that the water system functioned as it was designed to. Being that it took two years to rectify this problem, the invoice was left unpaid," a staff report to council Nov. 21 said.

The $44,000 is now to be paid.