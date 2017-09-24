Walking to fight breast cancer in Port Hope
Mike Lagrois promotes the event with a ribbon in his beard. Mandy Adams (age 13) from Gores Landing and her dad Jim light the candles.
The 19th annual Candlelight Walk for breast-cancer research took place starting at the Port Hope United Church on Friday in Port Hope.
The walk is a celebration of survival, a tribute to the lives of loved ones, a walk of friendship and friends, with a goal to one day end breast cancer, said organizer Danielle Kennedy.
The event so far has raised more than $174,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society and its breast-cancer research.
This year's honourees were Edith Carr and Erin Hathway.