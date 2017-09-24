Port Hope welcomes Cultivate festival

Digging Roots took to the bandshell on Friday evening. It was a chance to get together with friends and enjoy fine music and beverages as the annual Cultivate Festival took place in Memorial Park over the weekend starting on Friday, September 22, 2017 in Port Hope, Ont. There was a variety of great entertainment throughout the days and evenings along with and plethora of food choices and craft beer, wine and spirits and a children's play area. Pete Fisher/Northumberland Today/Postmedia Network