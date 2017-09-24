Hospice centre to be built in Hamilton Township

A new hospice will be built in Hamilton Township.

Community Care Northumberland has announced a new a six-bed hospice care centre for Ontario Street.

It is to be partially funded by the Ministry of Health and Long-term Care, pending approval of its zoning application and a public community consent process this fall.

"Dedicated volunteers on the building committee have been working diligently for months to reach a decision on a site selection for the development of the Northumberland Hospice Care Centre," stated Trish Baird, CCN's executive director, in a media release.

The volunteer work began after the province announced funding this spring.

Building committee members Stewart Richardson (chair), Art Seymour, Leslie Benson, Ian Lancaster, Ross Quigley, Phillip Carter, Trish Baird, Cheryl McFarlane and Sherry Gibson toured eight Ontario hospice care centre as part of the planning process.

They looked at more than 40 potential sites before narrowing their list to five.

"We carefully considered every site for many aspects, such as being easy to get to, accessibility, and lots of space with natural light for families to take comfort in," stated Richardson.

Criteria were weighed based on cost, municipal services, appropriate zoning, road links, communication services, parking, lot size, and more.

An application for consent to sever 1.5 acres from a larger parcel, along with an application for a zoning by-law amendment, has been submitted to Hamilton Township Planning department, the press release states. Once the site has been approved, the committee can continue its work toward designing and building the Centre.

The centre would allow Community Care Northumberland to be able to offer a new kind of care, with services ranging from palliative and bereavement to caregiver support and community education. "