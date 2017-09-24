NORTHUMBERLAND -- A county social services department plan to further integrate childcare and education goes into effect next year.



Where does the impetus for this come from, county councillor and Hamilton Township Mayor Mark Lovshin asked after a presentation by the county's Early Years Services manager, Lesley Patterson, during Wednesday's county council.



"It comes from the Ministry of Education," Patterson said, building on the Early Years program that came into place in 2014.



The plan puts childcare and programing into school settings in some locations in the county. At this time there are some non-school locations for Early Years childcare like the YMCA Northumberland in Cobourg.



Cramahe Mayor and county councillor Marc Coombs said he hoped that the education ministry would be helping with the cost of the "bricks and mortar" involved in the anticipated school expansions and renovations. There was no specific funding announcement about this at this time but the program is not to impact the county levy.



"The government's vision is to achieve seamless integration between licensed childcare practices, community-based early years programming, and elementary school curriculum. As part of this integration, the county -- as Consolidated Municipal Services Manager (CMSM) for Northumberland -- is mandated to oversee the implementation and operation of Ontario Early Years Child & Family Centres (OEYCFCs)," states a media release issued after the council session.



"The county is collaborating with the YMCA Northumberland--administrator of local Ontario Early Years Centres--to support the transition to OEYCFCs in the community, and minimize any disruption to children and families," it continues.



A series of community hubs and parent advisory committee are to be set up in early 2018, Patterson stated in an e-mail interview.



"We will be reaching out to the community through advertising, local schools, and community partners to invite parents to join their local advisory committee and share their input into programming and services for their area."



Patterson went on to explain "there will be one main OEYCFC hub in each of the seven municipalities. Due to the population and need in Cobourg and Port Hope - our two larger municipalities - there will be two neighbourhood hubs in each. Beyond these nine locations, there will also be mobile outreach programming throughout the county."



Asked what the biggest change parents and children will see under the new plan which county council has just endorsed, Patterson stated: "Programming emphasis will be on the ministry-mandated core services, which include: 1) engaging parents and caregivers; 2) supporting early learning and development; and 3) making connections for families. The biggest change will be the more cohesive approach between licensed childcare practices, community-based early years programming, and elementary school curriculum. In addition, rather than a single provider of early years and family programming, local service providers will collaborate and integrate services to meet community needs in an accessible way ... Parenting-focused programming could include things such as Triple P (Positive Parenting Program); Support Groups; Pre/post-natal programming."



The initiative is to be funded 100% by the Education Ministry without any county levy impact, staff said.



vmacdonald@postmedia.com



twitter.com/NT_vmacdonald