Book campsite, slips online in Cobourg

The Town of Cobourg will introduce a new way to book campsites and marina slips beginning in early October.

The "soft launch" of the new Online Reservation System will launch after reservations for the 2018 camping season have taken place, town staff say in a news release.

Reservations for the 2018 camping season will follow the Lottery System Procedure as in previous years.

However, once the Online Reservation System is up and running all booking requests for the 2019

camping and boating season must be made online only, the town states.

"We want everyone to have just as fair a chance at reserving a campground or marina slip as the next

person," stated Paul Gauthier, waterfront operations manager for The Town of Cobourg. "The Online Reservation System is an effective and efficient way for the town to move forward with an equitable booking process."

The lottery system in place for the past several years will be used again for 2018.

The marina will also accept in-person reservations and phone calls if users encounter difficulties with the online system.

"Marina staff will walk each citizen through the Online Reservation System and create an online booking for him/her," the release states. "Once the Online Reservation System launches in October citizens will be able to submit a form to request bookings for the rest of 2018. All booking requests will require a reservation fee to be paid and a customer profile to be created."

The campground has room for 58 Rvs and five campsites, while the marina has 62 slips available.

For more information, contact marina staff at 905-373-2397.