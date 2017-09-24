Artists open their doors during Kawartha Autumn Studio Tour in Peterborough and area
Visitor MaryAnne Stinson checks out pottery on display next to potter Suzanne Woods on day one of the 33rd annual Kawartha Autumn Studio Tour on Saturday September 23, 2017 in Peterborough, Ont. The Art Gallery of Peterborough and over 40 local artists are inviting art enthusiasts to explore the visual arts and crafts and the beauty of the Peterborough area and an opportunity for the public to visit artists where they live and work. All artists on the tour have been juried. Studios and galleries will be openSunday September 24, from 10 am to 5 pm to display a diversity of arts and crafts, including painting, encaustic, printmaking, sculpture, textiles, jewellery, glass, metal, wood, and ceramics. The tour is self-driven and admission is free to all locations. CLIFFORD SKARSTEDT/PETERBOROUGH EXAMINER/POSTMEDIA NETWORK
Artists and artisans in Peterborough city and county took part in this weekend's Kawartha Autumn Studio Tour, offering visitors a look at what they do in the spaces where they do it.
The tour, presented by the Art Gallery of Peterborough, continues Sunday.
The Examiner's Clifford Skarstedt made the rounds Saturday and shares these photos.