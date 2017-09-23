Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Northumberland County, with weekend daytime temperatures expected to hit 40 degrees Celcius with the humidex factor weighed in.

The heat can create health hazards, including heatstroke, heat exhaustion, dehydration, heat rash and cramps.

Babies, seniors, people with chronic diseases and the homeless are most at risk.

Symptoms may include heavy sweating; muscle cramps; headache; fainting; paleness; weakness; tiredness; dizziness; and nausea.

If you feel these symptons, find a cool place and drink fluids. Water is the best choice, health officials say.

Cooling stations will be available Saturday and Sunday in Port Hope at the Town Park Recreation Centre, 62 McCaul St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and at the Jack Burger Sports Complex at 60 Highland Dr. from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Here are some tips, provided by the Municipality of Port Hope, on beating this weekend's heat: