Heat warning issued for Port Hope, Cobourg, Northumberland County
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Northumberland County, with weekend daytime temperatures expected to hit 40 degrees Celcius with the humidex factor weighed in.
The heat can create health hazards, including heatstroke, heat exhaustion, dehydration, heat rash and cramps.
Babies, seniors, people with chronic diseases and the homeless are most at risk.
Symptoms may include heavy sweating; muscle cramps; headache; fainting; paleness; weakness; tiredness; dizziness; and nausea.
If you feel these symptons, find a cool place and drink fluids. Water is the best choice, health officials say.
Cooling stations will be available Saturday and Sunday in Port Hope at the Town Park Recreation Centre, 62 McCaul St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and at the Jack Burger Sports Complex at 60 Highland Dr. from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Here are some tips, provided by the Municipality of Port Hope, on beating this weekend's heat:
- Avoid outdoor sports activities or moderately intense physical activity.
- Never leave people or pets in your care inside a parked vehicle or in direct sunlight.
- Drink lots of water and natural fruit juices, even if you don’t feel very thirsty
- Avoid alcoholic beverages, coffee and cola.
- Avoid going out in the sun or heat when possible. If outside, stay in the shade and plan to go out early in the morning or in the evening when it is cooler.
- Keep shades, drapes, and blinds closed on the sunny side of your home, but keep windows slightly open - if you do not have air conditioning – use fans.
- Keep lights off or turned down low.
- Wear loose fitting, light clothing and a wide brimmed hat.
- Take a cool bath or shower periodically or cool down with cool, wet towels.
- Avoid heavy meals and using your oven.
- Go to air conditioned areas such as a friend’s house, shopping malls, libraries, community centres, or other cooling stations.