COBOURG -- Police began a crackdown on overnight fishing on streets along the north shore of Lake Ontario in Cobourg Friday.



In a media release, Cobourg Police Deputy Chief Paul VandeGraaf outlined the strict zero tolerance approach to parking between 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. on both sides of a series of streets. They are identified as Tremaine Terrace, Tay Street, Clyde Street, Forth Street and Cedarmere Avenued.



-We have to ensure that our bylaws are being enforced and that private property and the neighbourhood is respected. The signage will"¦help us further enforce the no parking at anytime bylaw."



This is a joint initiative by the Town of Cobourg and the local police service due to the complaints received by residents, the release states.



"We continue to receive a lot of complaints regarding noise violations, destruction of property, public drinking and urination, littering and so on," said Cobourg Mayor Gil Brocanier. "The time has come for a zero tolerance approach to be taken to ensure the continued enjoyment of our community by our residents."



It goes on to outline the past, and go forward enforcement approaches.



"Enforcement activities to date have been a blend of education and enforcement which have all worked towards increased compliance. The town and the police have received good results with this approach. However, some areas of concern exist. Moving forward there will be a zero tolerance approach to illegally parked vehicles on the above mentioned streets. Bylaw enforcement officers and the police will be ticketing and towing illegally parked vehicles and other bylaws that are being disobeyed. This is not a one-weekend blitz but part of a renewed and ongoing focus on the strict compliance of the 'No Parking Anytime' bylaw within the affected neighbourhood, the Ontario Fishing Regulations and the 'No Stopping Zone' on Tremaine Terrace."



To report any violation call the town offices at 905-372-4301 or the police at 905-372-6821.



