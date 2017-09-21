Brent Tully steps down from Cobourg Cougars

Brent Tully is leaving the Cobourg Cougars after six years as general manager of the Ontario Junior Hockey League club.

The Cougars won the RBC Cup as Canada's national Junior A hockey champions in May when the Cobourg Community Centre hosted the national championship tournament.

Cougars assistant manager Adam Yahn was named Monday's as the team's new general manager, while assistant coach Ken Scott was named as the new assistant general manager and director of development.

Tully, a former Peterborough Pete, will become an alternate governor with the club. Tully is a financial planner in Peterborough and has a young family.

"Following a gruelling march to the RBC Cup, is is now timed for me to refocus my energies on my personal and business life, while moving on to start a new chapter of my hockey life as alternate governor of the Cougars," Tully stated.

"Thank you again to a great hockey organization for giving me the opportunity to guide the Cougars to success on the national stage."