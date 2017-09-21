Aiming for a breastfeeding record in Port Hope

A local breastfeeding challenge is returning to Port Hope next week.

Organizers are hoping to be part of a global effort to set a new world record.

Locally, the Northumberland Breastfeeding Coalition is holding a Breastfeeding Challenge and Celebration at 11 a.m. Sept. 30. at Kindred Parents, 100 Peter St., Port Hope.

The local moms and babies taking part will be tallied along with similar events in other communities in Canada and abroad, all aiming to set the record for the most children breastfeeding at the same time.

"We want to build on the momentum of past years and encourage even more people to come out this year to celebrate breastfeeding in Northumberland," states Lindsay Harding, a breastfeeding coalition member, and family health nurse with the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, in a press release.

"All residents who support breastfeeding, not just new mothers, are welcome to come out for the challenge and help support us as we set a new world record."

Harding says the benefits and importance of breastfeeding to mothers and babies have been well-documented.

However, some members of the public are still uneasy seeing mothers breast-feed in public, despite the Ontario Human Rights Commission and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedom making it clear that women have the right to breastfeeding in public, Harding says.

"The 'latch on' event is meant to celebrate breastfeeding and promote women's rights to breastfeeding in public," she stated.

Participants in the Port Hope event are asked to come early and register for 10:30 a.m. Snacks will be provided and there will be prizes, organizers say.

From the press release: The Northumberland Breastfeeding Coalition was formed in 2014. Part of its role is to promote breastfeeding-friendly spaces in Northumberland County. People can learn more about the coalition by visiting its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/breastfeednorthumberland) or calling 905-885-9100, ext. 1263.