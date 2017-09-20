NORTHUMBERLAND -- Northumberland County has joined the national effort by producers of a 10-years-in-the-making film about homelessness and addiction.



There will be a free, public screening of the film Us and Them on Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Rainbow Theatres in Northumberland Mall county councillors were told during Wednesday's council session.



Northumberland United Way's Heather Norris also invited the county councillors to attend the moving film.



After Northumberland United Way was approached by filmmaker Krista Laughton (and Jennifer Abbott who started the project) to host a screening of Us and Them, the group was widened to include Northumberland County Community and Social Services and the Northumberland Affordable Housing Committee, she said.



There is a special screening on Parliament Hill for MPs on Sept. 26 hosted by Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jean-Yves Duclos, Norris told councillors.



Other communities, including Belleville and Lethbridge, will be hosting the film too, Norris continued.



"So far, at every show, the audience response is the same - they are deeply moved," she said. "People leave the theatre and typically never look at a homeless person the same way again."



Donations for the local United Way will be accepted at the local screening.



