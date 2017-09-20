All of Port Hope council, including the mayor, voted in favour of awarding themselves expenses retroactive to their first day on the job in 2014 to the tune of $75 a month Tuesday evening.

The lone holdout was Deputy Mayor Greg Burns.

"Each and every one of us knew ahead of time when we ran for council in 2014 that we would be paid either no dollars for travel or that we would be paid $75 a month as is the case with the two rural representatives," he said.

"My concern this time around I have no problem if this is going to go for 2018 council. Two-thirds or three-quarters through a council you vote yourself a $3,600 dollar person increase? That is the reason I voted against it."

He completed his comments with the statement, "I will stipulate to staff that I don't want them to pay me the money. That would be hypocritical of me if I accepted the money even though I voted against it."

In other business, council discussed the cosmetics of 27 fire hydrants in need of a bylaw. According to the town's water operation manager, Rick Trumper, residents are making it more difficult for the fire department to locate certain fire hydrants that have been prettified or hidden with flowers or shrubbery.

Council gave the okay to go ahead with an application to the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund Top Up for $796,000 towards the reconstruction of Brown Street which councillor Terry Hickey adamantly pointed out when councillor Les Andrews winced regarding the probable cost of the project that it was an undertaking needing a total makeover.

Kathy Dennis, Port Hope Public Library Board chairperson, delivered the Annual Port Hope Public Library Report with many accompanying pictures.

At the conclusion of her presentation, Mayor Bob Sanderson thanked her and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to finally see faces of the many people involved in the library.