Northumberland Players return with Quartet

The Northumberland Players are kicking off their 2017/2018 theatrical season on Friday by premiering their new play Quartet.

Set in an old age home, a group of retired musicians, artists and opera singers are reunited years after being at the peak of their once successful and lucrative careers. Together, they endure the pains of growing old with a "No-self-pity" policy and a lust for life. And for each other.

This show deals with themes such as the sweet but sad process of aging, the importance of forgiveness and the struggles of living up to your legacy. Opera lovers will giggle at the inside references to Operatic Culture whilst audiences of all types will be left satisfied from such a captivating and hilarious performance.

Quartet will be showcased in Cobourg's Firehall Theatre. Night shows beginning at 7:30 p.m. and day shows (Sept. 24, 30, and October 1) beginning at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22. For more information, contact 905-372-2210 or visit www.concerthallatvicrioa.com.