New building lots approved in Cramahe

CRAMAHE TWP. -- It's been a busy time for Cramahe Twp. planning coordinator Himanshu Kaytal. A number of severances approved by council Sept. 19 have created new residential lots.

A severance of a 50-acre agricultural property was approved by Cramahe twp. council Sept. 19. It will allow a residence with farm and accessory buildings to be located on a 2.5-acre lot with the remaining 47-acres remaining as a separate agricultural use-only lot. The application was made by Carolyn Whaley and Guy Dunk.

Residential development will be allowed on an Arthur's Lane property formerly zoned for rural use. Cramahe Twp. passed a bylaw which stipulates the minimum lot size for the new Rural-171 designation of 350 Arthur's Lane is 53 acres. The application was put forward in the name of "Simpson."

A 3.5-acre lot was approved to be severed from an 89-acre agricultural property at 140 Pine Grove Road. An existing surplus dwelling and accessory buildings will now sit on the new lot for Ian Laver. The remaining land will remain zoned agricultural. The municipality also requires payment of all taxes and $1,100 in lieu of parkland for the new residential lot.

A severance to create a new residential lot from a two-acre residential property at a14226 Little Lake Road was approved by Cramahe Twp. council Sept. 19.

In Sept. 2016, property owner Carolyn Parrish had applied for a severance to create a new lot be zoned or recreation/commercial use to allow a repair operation and building. However, that request was revised. The new one-acre lot will be zoned strictly residential.

Because the retained and new lots front on Little Lake, any new residential activity will require an environmental assessment be done to ensure the natural habitat is not overly disturbed. In addition, the applicant was pay any due taxes on the property plus $1,100 to the township in lieu of parkland for the new residential lot. A new residential lot at the corner of Robertson and Ontario Street in Colborne was approved by Cramahe Twp. council Sept. 19.

Owners Mark and Amanda Woodcox will have a .17-acre lot with residence and garage fronting on Ontario and create a new .24-acre residential lot with 125 feet of frontage on Robertson Street. Cramahe terms also call for payment of any due taxes and $1,100 in lieu of deeding over parkland for the new residential lot.

A new one-acre residential lot fronting on Crandall Roadis being carved from a 114-acre rural agricultural lot for Neil and Sandra Chapman. The larger retained land will remain zoned for agricultural use. It fronts on both Crandall and Telephone Roads.

Cramahe has also stipulated any due taxes must be paid plus $1,100 to the municipality in lieu of parkland for the new residential lot.