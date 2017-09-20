This is a literal description, not just a catchy headline.

When some Cobourg residents first heard there would be a show of necklaces and jewelry at the Art Gallery of Northumberland, they may have been a bit skeptical. It sounded very different — perhaps something for a gift shop, not a gallery.

When visitors then saw the work of Donald A. Stuart, they realized why it’s got this top billing. This is extraordinary art, on many levels.

The craftsmanship on display is superb. There are silver rings inlaid with wood and caribou antler. There is a rose bowl to celebrate Canada 150. There are jewels, including diamonds and rubies, in a variety of materials.

The main focus of the show is the individual necklaces inspired by remarkable Canadian women. Titled The Homage Collection, it is based upon the histories of the women across discipline from coast to coast. The curator, Susan Benson RCA, sketched portraits of each of the women to accompany the pieces which, along with short biographies, add so much to the educational aspect of the exhibition. Looking at these unique necklaces and reading the stories that go with them is fascinating.

Stuart has executed the pieces with wit, humour and reverence. One piece for Julie Payette, the astronaut, is based upon our solar system, with small gems inserted onto thin silver strands. Another, for Sonja Bata, displays different mini-shoes. Laura Secord’s necklace features the controversial tiny cow, in silver. Gudrid Thorbjarnatdottin, the first Viking child born in North America, is honoured by a torc (tight collar).

The show combines our Canadian women’s achievements with incredible original craftsmanship. History and art students would learn so much from this display.

The artist, Donald A. Stuart, lives in Midhurst (near Barrie). He states he’s always had a creative side that his parents encouraged. As a child in Toronto, he was enthralled with the windows in Eaton’s and Simpson’s, which eventually led him to study industrial design — but then to go on to the material arts at OCA. He then received a Masters of Fine Arts from the School for American Crafts in Rochester, NY.

Stuart worked with the Inuit in Pangnirtung, Baffin Island, Nunavut, where he met his wife Jill, a nurse. He went on to set up looms and a weaving program for them that is still thriving today.

While on the faculty of Georgian College he did many designs for tapestries, the influence of which can be seen woven into his jewellery work in unique ways.

The technical aspects of metal became his new focus. Stuart admires the fluidity of the medium that can be poured into a mould along, with its strength when it is then hardened or shaped. He combines materials in exciting and novel ways.

As one of Canada’s leading gold/silversmiths, Stuart has earned an international reputation for his work in jewellery, hollowware and architectural installations. He has received more than 30 significant awards for his artistry in gold, silver, platinum and diamonds, including the top prizes in many competitions. In October 2002, Donald A. Stuart was awarded Canada’s highest honour, the Order of Canada, in recognition of his illustrious career as a craftsman, and educator.

Learn more by going to www.donstuart.ca

Even better, plan to attend the show.

The gallery is on the third floor of Victoria Hall in Cobourg, and is wheelchair-accessible. The show ends Sunday, Oct. 29.

Reva Nelson is an author and seminar leader. Reach her at revanelson77@gmail.com

