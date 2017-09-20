Health unit launches new e-newsletter

CRAMAHE TWP. -- The local health unit wants to improve communication with municipalities. To that end, the Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit is publishing an e-newsletter four times a year.

"Our goal is to build on our successful partnerships with you in order to make continued progress on our mutual health and municipal priorities," a note sent out from health unit Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lynn Noseworthy to Cramahe Twp. says.

"We request that this newsletter be included as an information item on the public agenda for your next council meeting, and that this email be forwarded to municipal council and staff members."

"Municipalities are the level of government closest to the people, and as such have a direct influence on the daily lives of individuals and the opportunity to promote health. The communities that we live in impact our physical and psychological health and wellbeing, and the World Health Organization recommends the need to 'place health and health equity at the heart of urban governance and planning'," one article in the first health unit newsletter to member municipalities states.

"Policies and decisions that improve health can also help address municipal priorities, such as economic development, meeting needs of an aging population, community livability and sustainability. For example, making communities more walkable and bikeable encourages people to be more physically active, which is good for their health, and also reduces traffic congestion and carbon emissions, and helps improve air quality."