Farmer Glen Cole named to Quinte Wall of Fame

NORTHUMBERLAND -- The late Glen Cole of Hamilton Township was honoured recently when his family participated in his induction into the Quinte Agricultural Wall of Fame in Stirling.



Among Cole's lifetime achievements was his participation in the formation of the Ontario Milk Marketing Board.



"The Cole Family would like to thank Jim Coveney from Covista Farms and Adam Petherick of the Northumberland Dairy Producers Committee for their kind words of support," son Roger Cole's said at the event.



"We would also like to thank the Quinte Agricultural Wall of Fame Committee for recognizing Dad's outstanding contributions to agriculture in Ontario and throughout Canada," Roger Cole read from a prepared statement.



"The formation of the Ontario Milk Marketing Board (OMMB) in 1965 was a critical change that was needed to stabilize the dairy industry. It took great perseverance by the initial board members to push past the opposition from many sides, including some dairy producers.



"This same perseverance and dedication, demonstrated by the founding board members, has led to a marketing system that has stood the test of time for over 50 years, and we hope it will continue to prosper," he continued.



"Dairy farmers and consumers alike have enjoyed a more profitable and stable system that is the envy of many countries around the world."



Support from Cole's wife, Mildred, and his sons, helped him to get away from his farming responsibilities and attend many Toronto meetings and those throughout Canada, Roger Cole also stated in an e-mail interview when contacted for comments about the honour bestowed on his dad.



"The citation read by retired (Agriculture Ministry) staffer and wall of fame committee member, Eric Lawlor, noted that Cole had become involved with the Ontario Cream Producers Board from 1954 to 1965 when he became a founding member of the OMMB, the (forerunner) of Ontario's Dairy Farmers of Ontario," states a report.



"He served as chair until his retirement in 1971. (Cole) was also a chairman of Dairy Farmers of Canada, served on local political boards, and sang in three local choirs."



Cole was one of six people inducted last Sunday.



