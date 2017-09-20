Cramahe ATV riders ask for road access

CRAMAHE TWP. -- Let ATV riders ride township roads south of Hwy. 401, Cramahe Twp. council was asked Sept. 19. At present, a Cramahe allows ATV use of municipal roads north of the 401 only.



Northumberland ATV Riders club member Dave Sheppard of Cramahe Twp. and club President Mike Ainsworth appeared as a council delegation Sept. 19. With 200 members maintaining over 310 kilometres of trails throughout Northumberland County, the club also promotes safety and responsible riding council was told. ATV riders must be licensed and have insurance, neither of which is required by e-bike riders.



"Thirty-nine Ontario municipalities have road access bylaws," none of which has been rescinded Mr. Sheppard pointed out.



With Cramahe's restriction, ATV's cannot access gas stations, coffee shops and other amenities which are not readily available north of the 401 he said.



What about designating particular access routes to the south Cramahe Mayor Marc Coombs asked.



"I'm not in favour of the route approach because it causes more ruckus for yourselves and us" with ATV traffic limited to restricted routes.



"I am concerned about ATVs going through built-up areas," Mayor Coombs said.



"There are so many things on our roads today," Mr. Ainsworth said. "For example last week in Cobourg a 10-year-old kid (he could've been eight or nine) was driving an e-bike in downtown Cobourg going down the middle of the street There are bicycles, jogger electric carts. We, ATV riders, are licensed and hanve insurance. We emphasize safety. Sure, there are a few bad apples, but we don't support that."



"In Trent Hills, we can go into downtown Campbellford and also Hastings," Mr. Sheppard noted.



Cramahe Twp. Councillor Tim Gilligan said, "I think it's safer the have access to the south, and for the south to the north. I'm in support."



The Percy St. exit from the 401 was of concern to Deputy-mayor Sandra Arthur: "That is one area that concerns me with the buses and traffic at that intersection and traffic lights. With all that vehicle traffic, to add another stream -- it is a big concern for me."



"There isn't even really room to walk across that bridge (over the 401)," Councillor Don Clark said.



Councillor Ed VanEgmond supports access to the south for ATVers and also suggested looking at potential access routes.



Council has instructed staff to study the possibility of ATV access south of 401, route options, considerations and report back to council.