Colborne news briefs: Ice time, livestock

No free ice time for firefighters' tournament



COLBORNE -- There will be no free use of the ice arena at the Colborne Keeler Centre for the Cramahe Firefighters council decided Sept. 19.



The municipally owned arena/community centre has a policy: community groups are allowed one free use of the meeting space per year. Cramahe Twp. has never given free use of the arena when the ice is in.



The Cramahe Firefighter's Association plans a fund-raising hockey tournament for Friday, Nov. 24 and Saturday, Nov. 25. Last year, the organization was charged $107.35 per hour for ice rental.



As it turns out, Friday nights are already booked for the "Stars" hockey team home games but the ice is available for rent Saturday, Nov. 25.

Township wants better livestock damage support

CRAMAHE TWP. -- Let locally appointed municipal wildlife compensation inspectors have more say in awarding payouts for damage caused to livestock/poultry operations - and beehives, the municipality of Oro Medonte is urging the provincial government. To garner support, all municipalities in Ontario are being asked to support the plea to Premier Kathleen Wynne.



In the past, a full carcass of an animal was required to qualify for Ontario Wildlife Damage Compensation Program (OWDCP) financial recompense. The Oro Medonte request asks that partial carcass' now qualify.



Cramahe Twp.'s appointed OWDCP officer is Councillor Ed VanEgmond.