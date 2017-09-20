Col. Mustard, with the lead pipe, in the library

Is sand a toy? That was the deep philosophical question posed by a radio host last week. I was driving home, listening to his phone-in show, and found the discussion intriguing, I got to the house before the programme ended and decided to find out what I had missed.

Apparently sand is one of 12 finalists for induction into the National Toy Hall of Fame, which is located in the National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York. It's only been in existence since 1998, which means it is inducting old as well as more modern toys.

Visitors to the website www.toyhalloffame.org can vote for their favourite toy. Final inductees are chosen on the advice of the National Selection Advisory Committee and will be announced on November 9. I don't know whether the results of the online poll have any influence on the decision.

My dictionary defines a toy as a plaything, especially for a child and often a miniature replica of an object or a person. So sand does not qualify.

My sister and I had dolls that came with roller skates. That meant we had two pair between us...enough for all four paws of our cat, Whiskey. He was not impressed.

We each also had a Sparkle Plenty doll. This popular girl was based on a character introduced to the Dick Tracy comic strip in 1947. Part of her story was that, at age three, she was the world's youngest ukulele player. My sister still has her Sparkle, although one arm has fallen off and her once-supple "magic skin" (as it was called) is now brittle and quite unattractive. Mine undoubtedly suffered from long-term neglect and is AWOL.

My father made me stilts and I had great fun with them. I pedalled a bright red fire engine, envious of my sister's truck that could actually dump its load as she drove it. We skipped and rode our rocking horses. We drew our pretend guns as we faced off in our cowboy outfits. We coloured, we pushed our doll carriages, we cuddled our stuffed animals and we drank make-believe tea and at little tables. We filled our Matchbox cars with pretend gasoline from small wooden gas pumps.

We played in the sandbox with our toys. If our parents had given us each a bag of sand for Christmas, not only would we have been severely disappointed, we would have thought they'd lost their minds!

The board game Clue is up for consideration. We used to play it on rainy afternoons at our rented cottage. Poor Mr. Boddy was regularly offed by different guests in different rooms in an eerie mansion. At that time the murder weapons were tiny reproductions of a rope, candlestick, knife, wrench, revolver and lead pipe. I wouldn't call a board game a toy, and I guess others don't, either, because Clue has received very few votes.

As of my deadline, there had been 7,195 ballots cast. Pez candy dispensers led the way with 2,634. Not surprisingly, sand garnered a mere 84 votes, or 1.17% of the total. Probably because it is NOT a toy!

