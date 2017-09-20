Coats for Kids warming up Cobourg and Port Hope

Coats for Kids is back for another season.

New sponsors this year are Community Care Northumberland, Tim Hortons, Weetabix and Northumberland United Way. Each year between 500-700 coats have been given to children throughout Northumberland County, along with mittens and touques and other winter clothing.

Donations of children's coats and warm boot, as well as snow pants and other items, can be made between Sept. 25 and Oct. 6 at dropoff locations around town.

After they're cleaned by Baker Cleaners and Beebe Boot Shop ltd., the items are given out from Oct. 9-27 at The Salvation Army Community and Family Services office at 66 Swayne St. in Cobourg and the Salvation Army Community and Family Services office at 100 Peter St. in Port Hope.