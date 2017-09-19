Housing prices have peaked: Northumberland realtor

NORTHUMBERLAND -- Like other regions, house prices in Northumberland County spiked last year - but the bubble could be bursting.



Some people in the real estate business think it has already happened while others are cautiously watching the house market.



"The numbers speak for themselves," says long-time Remax real estate broker, Tony Pulla, who has been selling homes since 1970 in Northumberland County.



The average sale price in 2010 was $242,626 but by the end of this past August it almost doubled to $448,83, he said.



This price jump "is huge," Pulla said in a recent interview because for many years the Northumberland market has been "undervalued."



Most of that catch up was in the last year-and-a-half, according to the statistics, and the market, in Pulla's view, is "now where it should be" - but the thing to watch is whether the prices stay at that level, or fall.



"The next six to seven months will tell which way the market will go," Pulla said.



Some other brokers, like Century 21's Garry Liboiron, say in the past few months, compared to the same period last year, average home prices have already gone down.



The head of the Northumberland Hills Association of Realtors, meantime, calls it a normal and balanced market.



Last year, as in some other places like the GTA, multiple offers were almost the norm and in Northumberland, with as few as 30 homes on the inventory list at some times, it was a big-time sellers' market. The scarcity of available homes drove prices up.



An attractive feature selling feature for Northumberland was that people living in Toronto and environs could sell their $1-million residential property and come to Northumberland, spend about half that and buy a very nice home, plus put money in the bank.



And for young people or families from the GTA, buying a home in Northumberland at $450,000 was "what they could afford to buy," Pulla said.



He said he has been seeing more of that recently, in addition to the more common relocation of retirees to Northumberland.



This area remains an affordable market and has significantly more inventory than last year, Pulla stresses.



The flip side of the strong real estate market in the cunt is that interest rates are edging up and the Federal Government and Bank of Canada, appearing worried about people's debt load, are considering the introduction of a "2% straw test" as part of mortgage-granting criteria.



For example, if the mortgage interest rate is 3% now, to qualify for a bank mortgage, the financial test would be could the individual or couple afford to carry it at 5%.



"The banks are supporting it," Pulla says.



What the statistics say



Looking at the MLS statistics from the Northumberland Hills Association of Realtors, there were 262 active residential listings of all types at the end of August, with almost half of those new listings. There were 44 residential sales in August.



The highest number of homes, 31, sold in the $250,000 to $349,999 range, while 26 of those residential properties sold in the $350,000 to $499,000 range and 15 for $500,000 or more. There was just one in the $120,000 to $149,000 range, and three in the $150,00 to $249,999.



Local Association president Sam Miron says this year's market has "righted itself" when compared to last year's.



"It's a normal year ... for all of Northumberland. There is still the odd property with multiple offers but that has subsided, he said.



Inventory is up substantially and buyers can take their time looking a homes while sellers are getting more people looking at their, Miron said.



"It's a balanced market."



While agreeing the Northumberland real estate market is "balanced" home prices in the past quarter have been dropping, says



Century 21 All-Pro Realty (1993) Ltd.'s broker Garry Liboiron.



"The first four months of 2017 were extremely busy, with homes selling quickly and at inflated prices as a result of supply and demand. There was pent up buyer demand. We had a low inventory of homes. We had the effect of GTA buyers looking east for affordable housing, and we have a very low residential vacancy rate."



Liboiron described the first quarter of this year as a seller's market but says it has changed.



"The last four months, May to August, have been relatively slow; normally there is a little less demand in July and August," Liboiron said.



"There have been fewer home sales in each of the last four months this year as compared to 2016," he said.



"Buyers now have a much greater number of homes to choose from. Prices in general, are lower now than in the first four months of 2017. Home prices have dropped."



It is now "leaning towards a buyer's market," Liboiron said.



"As we witnessed late last year and early this year, the market can change very quickly. We are influenced by the Toronto and GTA market, following them by a month or so."



