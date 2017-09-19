ROSENEATH -- The dedicated volunteers of the Roseneath Agricultural Society promise plenty of down-home country fun for the whole family, when the 149th annual Roseneath Fair returns to the fairgrounds.



The fun gets a roaring start Friday evening, Sept. 22, when the Truck and Tractor Pull kicks things off at 7 p.m.



On Saturday morning, RCMP Cpl. Jason Marsden -- a resident of nearby Alderville First Nation, who was a key figure in bringing the RCMP Musical Ride to the fairgrounds twice in recent years -- will do the honours in opening the fair officially at 11 a.m., a nice Canada 150 touch.



And there's lots more to look forward to on Saturday:



"Back by popular demand, Betty Legacy of Legacy Toys will offer Create-a-Pet crafts.

The Zoo to You exhibit, the Woofjocks Canine All Stars, the Canadian Raptor Conservancy and the Mutton Bustin' event will excite both kids and their parents -- as will something new for this year, the Bubble Zone.

Todd Andrews with his Creative Carvings, the Roseneath Strongman Competition and foot-stomping music by John, Larry and Friends will keep everyone entertained.

Catch the Rosebud Baby Show (held next door in the auditorium at Roseneath Centennial Public School), with little guys aged zero to 24 months ready to steal your heart.

The Light and Morgan horse shows are on, while 4H livestock competitions fill the barn with animals. Sheep shearer Terry Spicer will give demonstrations and educational sessions on wool from beginning to finished product.

The Home Craft and Junior Work exhibit displays quality workmanship for competition in the nearby Alnwick Civic Centre.

The Impact Motorsport Demolition Derby starts at 6 p.m.

Sunday begins with a 10:30 a.m. ecumenical worship service in the open-air picnic shelter. At noon, the tuneful ladies of Joyfull Noise will entertain again this year.

Also not to be missed are the Northumberland Cattlemen's Association Steer Show and Auction, the purebred beef show, lawn-tractor -pulls, the light- and heavy-horse and pony pulls, and the sheep dog demonstrations.

Drop by the Alnwick Civic Centre for hot meals served by Taylor Custom Meats and Catering.

New for 2017 is Tom Bishop's Wild West Show, with performances at 2 and 3:30 p.m. and -- all the way from Georgia -- the Freestyle Connection BMX Bicycle Stunt Show.

Gable Brothers Shows midway-ride voucher coupons are on sale until Sept. 20. For a location near you visit www.roseneathfair.com



