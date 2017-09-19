Council looks to buy Cobourg street

COBOURG - Council gave the OK to staff to look closely at the land deal for the purchase of the property known as Station Street from Canadian National Railway Monday night.

The street was found to be the property of CNR. It would be purchased by the town for $10,000 plus costs, bringing the total in around $43,535. The provisio is that the property cannot have any environmental issues, which will be accessed by a study.

In other business Monday, council decided the resolutions of the Municipality of East Ferris and the endorsement from the Township of Lake of Bays removing the tax-exempt portion of remuneration paid to councillors was a slippery slope leading to more paperwork for town hall staff.

Mayor Gil Brocanier giving a spirited defence in favour of keeping elected officials and town hall staff free of the financial expense keeping records that would necessarily follow should such happen.

Council approved October 2017 as Child Abuse Prevention Month, October 15 to 21, 2017 as Foster Family Week and November 2017 as Adoption Awareness Month.

A Structural Review Assessment was tabled which outlined the condition of the former Certo building located on the former Kraft property that fronts on Ontario Street.

The consultant's report recommending the building be demolished.

Council authorized an agreement between the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Town of Cobourg for funding through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund. Brocanier said he was happy to make this agreement as he is alway "in favour of free money."