Cobourg council OKs rezoning of historic house

COBOURG - Council gave the OK to rezone the property at 394 College St. to R4 Monday night after a motion to amend the rezoning bylaw was defeated.

Emily Chorley, a Cobourg resident living close to 394 College St., made the first presentation to Cobourg council Monday evening. The corner lot at the corner of University and College streets, with its heritage home, has been in front of council before.

The owner, Kristy MacDonald, had applied for R4 zoning and intends to rent the units as luxury apartments.

"Many residents immediately bordering the property have not received notification of the proposed rezoning "¦ and were not personally invited to participate in the public meeting," Chorley said.

A property management company said it, too, had received not received a notice and subsequently had no informed the residents of a condominium it oversees. Adding to her claim, she added that, "at least 70 to a 100 people living around this building without official notification of its development. This is a serious shortfall."

Another point she made was that the change in zoning that will allow for multiple units in the building will do nothing to increase the number of affordable housing units in Cobourg.

Previous presenters at council had made the case that the town is in serious need of more housing.

She said that she was presenting the concerns of a hundred residents. "We now ask council to take our concerns seriously," she said. "By keeping the property zoned R3 you would alleviate our concerns about future development of the property such as lot severance and addition to the existing building. Or a new entrance from College Street "¦ they would more likely receive approval under an R4 category." She saw no problem with the number of rental units reaching five for the building, and said the designation of R3 with exception would strike the best balance between intensification and heritage conservation.

The spectre of an OMB hearing was raised, too. Giving the property an R4 designation, she said, would invite the possibility of a hearing. Margaret Wrightson, who followed her said, "We need to keep the safety net of R3."

The lawyer for MacDonald, Jason Schmidt, presented his conviction as basic Law 101. He denied the zoning change would lead to heritage devaluation.

"The owner is simply requesting R4 zoning to be able to alter the interior organization and functionally improve the building itself," he said. "There is no proposal to alter the exterior of the building." He went onto lecture about the value of expert testimony and defended the work of Robert Franklin's assessment of rezoning the property R4.

"Under the planning act of Ontario there are two mechanisms to provide notice for resident zoning bylaw management," said planning and development director Glenn McGlashon.

"One is a newspaper advertisement "¦ the second is notification by pre-paid mail to all owners within 120 metres"¦ in the case of condominiums it is the address of service registered with the municipality."

It is up to the condo corporation to inform members of the condominium he said. As an additional element, the proposed zoning change is also put up on the town's website he added.

Glashon said there are enough restrictions on the R4 zoning of this building that there is no likelihood that it could be turned into a boarding house or have multiple buildings put on the property in the future.

Mayor Gil Brocanier said when he has received more emails from people who support the zoning change than from people who oppose it. He said there was no way it would ever be anything other than a five-unit residence.