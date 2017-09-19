Brighton council: Wrong move, wrong reaction

Brighton council seems to have an issue following the rules, particularly some politicians who appear to forget about transparency and public accountability.

The Ontario Ombudsman handed down a decision recently saying several councillors and the mayor failed to follow protocols when it comes to decision-making.

It seems the town had an opportunity on March 8, 2017, to submit a proposal to a company looking to invest about $1.6 million building a new plant, along with 50 jobs for the community.

In a rush to submit the bid, Mayor Mark Walas phoned four councillors to get input on March 10. Two councillors were not contacted. Subsequently, the bid was sent out with a stipulation saying it needed council approval. A special meeting was called for March 15.

The Ombudsman said the series of four phone calls broke the rules for municipal council meetings. Any time there is a quorum, it must be considered a meeting. And despite the caveat saying the bid was awaiting council's approval, the Ombudsman said that was simply not good enough. The fact two councillors were excluded was seminal.

Coun. Steve Baker, who filed the complaint, said in a recent interview Walas should have known better. But the mayor justified his actions saying the town needed to move swiftly to seize an opportunity. More troubling was Coun. Roger Murray's response when he said he would do it again. The two other council members involved in the calls, Coun. Mary Tadman and Coun. Laura Vink, have not made public comments. Coun. Brian Ostrander publicly apologized.

Brighton council faced similar complaints in the past.

In 2015, the Ombudsman found a violation when the council was terminating an employee and discussing the pay of others. In this case, as before, the council was deciding without being fully transparent when it voted in a closed session rather than a public meeting.

Also, a public integrity commissioner delivered a damning report in 2014 about council's poor treatment of municipal staff.

What is even more disturbing is the eight cases related to Brighton filed with the Ombudsman between April 1, 2016, and March 31, 2017, documented in the annual report. Only one, Baker's complaint, has so far led to a full investigation and final report.

Baker was right to file a complaint rather than trying to engage in a public argument. Having a third party pass judgment means no one can doubt the rules were broken. What is distressing are the reactions by those involved.

While some may feel justified, it strains credibility in the context of previously being chided for circumventing rules and mistreating people. Baker could be right. It seems some on council appear to lack a conscience, that compass meant to twig a person to do the right thing rather than the easy one. And, while we cannot assume to know anyone true motivations, actions speak louder.

While the Ombudsman did not allot fines or punishment, it will be left to voters to pass judgment during next year's municipal elections.

Robert Washburn is a professor in the Journalism and Communications program at Loyalist College. Columns are archived at his website Consider This