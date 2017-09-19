PORT HOPE -- It's the third year this weekend for Cultivate -- A Festival of Food and Drink.



Along with the family-friendly fun of celebrating food and drink, organizers announce that you can also enjoy music by headliners Said The Whale, Fred Penner and Terra Lightfoot.



Cultivate was created in 2015 by long-time restaurateurs Jeffrey and Amelia Bray, along with executive director Nic Beatty of Port Hope-based Local Food for Local Good.



"As the festival grows, it'll be in terms of the experience, not the crowd sizes," Jeffrey said in the group's press release.



"We want people to remember those simple joys like dancing in their bare feet, running in the sack races on Sunday afternoon, or sharing an amazing meal on a blanket in the park."



Human-scaled and affordably-priced are their watchwords, with the aim of making the festival a signature small-town experience.



Artists such as Jenny Whiteley, Evening Hymns, Digging Roots, and Sheesham and Lotus will perform at the Memorial Park bandshell, while kids explore the play area, local brewers serve up their own craft beers and amazing food vendors (like Rey Ray's Taco Truck, Vintage Pizza Pie and Ruby's Cotton Candy) bring the goodies.



As well, hands-on workshops by cookbook authors like Joel MacCharles and Signe Langford and chefs like Matt Demille and Kevin McKenna offer the chance to pick up new skills.



"We're proud of what Northumberland has to offer, and we really believe it's a hidden gem," Jeffrey said.



"Just an hour out of Toronto, and you have all this vibrancy -- farms, chefs, brewers and artists."



Weekend passes for Cultivate are $60 (or $110 for the VIP pass) and, as always, children aged 12 and under are admitted free.



For more information, visit http://cultivatefestival.ca/



PORT HOPE -- The Port Hope and District Chamber of Commerce has shared the call for tree-planting volunteers for Sunday.



That's the day the TD Tree Days program gathers volunteers in helping to build healthy, vibrant communities as their way of celebrating Canada 150.



The Port Hope TD Tree Day will be Sunday, and it runs from 9 a.m. to noon at the Baulch Road Park (2230 Baulch Rd.). For more information, visit www.tdtreedays.com.



The chamber has also passed along some good Sept. 24 news from the Tower of Port Hope. They are joining the Ontario Retirement Communities Association in celebrating Grandparents Day with an open house.



This will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at 162 Peter St., a time for residence tours, an ice-cream social, and live music that starts at 3 p.m.



CANTON -- The Hope Agricultural Heritage Club invites you to two upcoming events.



Sept 25 is the date of their next meeting, at 7:30 p.m. at the Canton Municipal Building (5325 County Rd. 10). Guest speaker Art Marvin will talk about the 10th generation of his family in the township since 1797, and there will be discussions regarding the second event.



That would be the Sept. 30 open house at their Antique Machinery Centre (nearby at 5077 County Rd. 10).



Antique machinery, tractors and tools will be on display, and -- if you bring your own coveralls -- you can get up close and personal with members who are performing work on some of the equipment:



A complete service, changing of the tracks and body work on a John Deere crawler.

An engine rebuild, tire repair and steering work on a Ford 8N.

An oil change, steering adjustment and turntable adjustment on a Banham excavator.

An oil change, valve adjustment and power wash for a Waukesha engine.

The open house runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch is available, and everyone is welcome.



PORT HOPE -- Two exciting employment-related events are coming up through the Durham College Community Employment Services.



The not-for-profit organization that operates out of the Port Hope Community Employment Services office at 105 Peter St. announces its 2017 Fall Job Fair at that same location Sept. 25 from 2 to 6 p.m. It's an event designed to connect hiring employers with job candidates, so they suggest you come prepared for interviews on the spot -- dress for success and have resumes ready.



You can register for this free event at their Peter Street office or call 905-885-4842.



They are also excited to announce their first-ever 50+ Career Club from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 18, a free event for those aged 50 or older who may be experiencing difficulty in the current job market.



It's a six-week series that has a lot to offer -- peer support, guest speakers, like-minded participants, training information, job postings, strategic resumes, power cover letters and a chance to meet job developers.



While it is free, seating is limited -- please call to reserve your spot.



PORT HOPE - Green Wood Coalition opens its Community 101 fall season Monday, Sept. 25. with a presentation about Wrap Around, the social-service model that empowers individuals to plan the supports they need alongside care givers.



Green Wood will recruiting and training 10 to 12 facilitators this fall for a Port Hope-based Wrap Around program in conjunction with Wraparound Northumberland and funded by Northumberland United Way.



To learn more (and consider becoming a facilitator), don't miss Community 101, which runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at 18 Ontario St., Port Hope.



COBOURG -- Louis, king and taskmaster of the devoted volunteers at the Northumberland Humane Society Thrift Store, has a lovely gift for shoppers, starting this Friday.



Having amassed a great many beautiful scarves, he has instructed his minions to offer a free scarf with every $10 purchase for as long as these colourful supplies lasts.



Another Louis indulgence (this time for the men) -- a shipment of brand-new shirts direct from a men's shop, valued at $55 to $100, is currently on sale for $10 each while supplies last.



If you're curious about who this Louis is and how he commands such devotion, drop into the shop at 46 Covert St., Cobourg, and say hello. He's the adorable tuxedo cat who calls the shop home and brightens the day of many a shopper and volunteer alike.



Louis also wants everyone to remember that Oct. 4 is World Animal Day, another good reason to visit the store. Louis has ordered his retinue to their kitchens to prepare a variety of delectable goodies, which will also be offered for sale that day.



And of course, all donations to the Humane Society -- which works hard to offer safety, are and homes to those animals who are not as fortunate as Louis -- are always welcome.



Around Town appears weekly, and welcomes your news. If you have information of interest, contact Cecilia Nasmith at 905-372-0131 ext. 314 or at cnasmith@postmedia.com or twitter.com/NT_cnasmith.