COBOURG -- Two big challenges having a significant negative impact on hospital beds throughout the province are Alternative Level of Care patients and surge situations.



At the September meeting of the Northumberland Hills Hospital board, president and chief executive office Linda Davis said this applies locally as well.



"Our hospital has been continuously in surge," Davis said.



"We have been in surge 100% of the time since December 2016, and we are probably running 10, 15, sometimes 20 unfunded beds -- but we also have about a 30% ALC rate," she said, referring to the Alternative Level of Care situation as well.



Davis expanded on the issue in her monthly senior-management report, citing a press release from Ontario Hospital Association president and chief executive officer Anthony Dale stating that many hospitals have operated throughout the summer "under very unusual and worrying surge conditions.



"This summer, wait times for patients admitted through emergency departments hit the highest monthly level recorded since the province started measuring wait times nine years ago. Many of the province's largest hospitals reported occupancy levels exceeding 100%."



Surges in patient volume are not uncommon in winter months, Dale said. But summer surges are typically far less common -- and those in 2017 matched the highly stressed months of January and February.



"Now, with weeks to go before flu season begins again, conditions strongly suggest that the health-care system faces a real capacity crisis this winter without further action."



One root of the problem, Davis's report said, is that far too many frail elderly patients can't get access to the care they really need outside a hospital setting.



Ideally, there would be community-based services (including alternative beds at such facilities as nursing homes) that would allow these seniors to be discharged and free up their beds.



Without this kind of resource, they continue to occupy beds -- not requiring acute levels of care, but certainly requiring an alternative level of care (whose parameters are clearly set out) that demands some portion of the hospital's staffing and funding that might otherwise be put to effective use in acute-care settings.



The OHA is calling for rapid and aggressive new investment in hospital services, and services across the continuum, to avoid a potential capacity crisis in the Ontario health-care system this winter.



Davis pointed out that, despite gains made toward achieving balanced budgets through the Hospital Improvement Plan they worked out with the Central East Local Health Integration Network, this progress is made even more challenging by the ALC situation.



"Despite recent increases to base funding for Ontario hospitals, NHH continues to be impacted by a very high number of Alternative Level of Care patients," her report said.



"NHH has been operating a significant number of unfunded beds (over and above budgeted occupancy) to meet this local patient need. This is a draw on both financial and human resources, with a direct impact on the bottom line."



Davis reported that the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care is exploring a number of options. For example, they might be able to create capacity by opening space in organizations that are no longer active, such as the former Hillcrest Hospital in Toronto.



"NHH has put forth our expression of interest to have additional funding to support additional beds for the growing number of ALC patients, because we don't see a quick solution in the wings," she stated.



