Running for Terry Fox in Port Hope

MPP Lou Rinaldi speaks at the event while organizer Paul Appleman listens. It was the 36th annual Terry Fox Run on Sunday September 17, 2017 starting off at the Town Hall at 9 a.m. in Port Hope, Ont. Over the years over $470,000 has been raised from the event in Port Hope. Marg Freeman and her son Matthew completed the walk while others were just starting. Freeman has participated for 27 years and this year raised $7,706. Over the years she estimated she has raised close to $70,000 with the help from her family and friends. "It's pretty close to home after I've had a brother and sister with cancer and just about everyone is touched by it." Pete Fisher/Northumberland Today/Postmedia Network