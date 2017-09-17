PORTLAND, Ore. — Officials say a small airplane hit and killed two elk as the aircraft was landing on an airstrip on the Oregon coast.

Pilot Todd Rudberg of Shoreline, Washington, was touching down at the Nehalem Bay State Park airstrip Saturday evening when an elk ran in front of his single-engine airplane.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Rudberg tried to speed up and fly over the animal but the plane’s landing gear and propeller slammed into it. A second elk ran in front of the plane and was hit by the plane’s wing.

The pilot and his passenger from Seattle were not injured. Police said the plane spun to a stop after hitting the animals.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.