Cobourg to host new waterfront session

COBOURG -- The Town of Cobourg Recreation and Culture Division would like to inform all residents that the third interactive public open house for the Waterfront User Needs Assessment and Detailed Design is scheduled for Oct. 26.



This is the latest step in their project to develop and implement a comprehensive waterfront design. Following an inclusive community-engagement process the final plan will balance community-use and natural-heritage considerations with visitor-related economic objectives. Multiple community-engagement tactics have been employed throughout this project, including public open houses, workshops, design charrettes, on-line surveys and social media.



The interactive public open house runs from 1 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26 in Cameco Rooms A, B and C at the Cobourg Community Centre (750 D'Arcy St.). It will provide member of the public with an update on the project's progress, as well as an overview of public feedback and input from the community received to date.



Display panels of the draft final recommendations will be available, along with comment sheets for feedback on the concepts. Formal presentations will be made by the consultants on the project's overall process and outcomes, followed by a question-and-answer period.



The town encourages you to stay up to date, with notices regarding public meeting and information sessions posted at www.cobourg.ca.



cnasmith@postmedia.com



twitter.com/NT_cnasmith