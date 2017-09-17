Ceremony held to mark Alderville Cenotaph's 90th

Alderville First Nation Chief James Marsden speaks to guests in attendence. In the background are veteran Morris McKenzie and RCMP Corporal Jason Marsden. A celebration of the 90th anniversary of the Alderville First Nation cenotaph was held on Sunday September 17, 2017 in Alderville, Ont. The cenotaph was built in honour of the men from the community who died in World War I and World War II. David Zimmer, Ontario's Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation and MPP Lou Rinaldi were on hand for the ceremony which was followed by a community feast at the community centre. Pete Fisher/Northumberland Today/Postmedia Network