Kryk’s picks for Week 2 in the NFL

Okay, so I had a so-so week with my first-week picks, straight up: nine correct, six wrong.

Time for improvement, especially because you need assurances you’ve made the right call in your suicide pool. Or did you? Ha.

Let’s get right to it for Week 2:

Houston at Cincinnati, Thursday

KRYK PICK: Cincinnati

I was wrong. Picked it Wednesday. But, hey, I warned a TD might not be scored, and there almost wasn’t. Down to 0-2 on Thursday nights.

Cleveland at Baltimore, Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

KRYK PICK: Baltimore

Browns usually play the Ravens close, and this should be another. Don’t underestimate Cleveland’s defence. Held the Steelers offence to 14 points last week. But Ravens defence might be NFL’s best.

Buffalo at Carolina, Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

(CTV Toronto, Kitchener; via CBS)

KRYK PICK: Carolina

Neither team likes to be run on, and expect both to be mostly successful at it. The Panthers, though, have Cam Newton and better receivers. That’ll be the difference in Carolina’s home opener.

Arizona at Indianapolis, Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

KRYK PICK: Arizona

With Scott Tolzien and his one-for-eight-for-minus-four-yards-on-third-downs statline benched, newly acquired Jacoby Brissett starts at QB for the Colts. Cards will blitz him into oblivion. Colts are garbage.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

KRYK PICK: Tennessee

Jags can improve to 2-0 overall and 2-0 in AFC South. How about that, huh? Well, about that. Titans probably are the best overall team in the division and urgently need to prove it to avoid an 0-2 start.

Philadelphia at Kansas City, Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

(CTV Alberta, Vancouver; via FOX)

KRYK PICK: Kansas City

Can the Eagles open 2-0 on the road? If they were playing this week at the Colts or Jets, sure. Not at Kansas City. Look, the Eagles’ pass rush is for real. Chiefs won’t put up 500+ again. But they’ll win.

New England at New Orleans, Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

(CTV Ottawa, Montreal, Northern Ontario, Atlantic, Saskatchewan; via CBS)

KRYK PICK: New England

If another terrible Saints defence can make Sam Bradford look like Tom Brady, what will actual Tom Brady do to them? An angry, embarrassed Tom Brady, even without Amendola? Pats win a shootout.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

(CTV Winnipeg, TSN 2; via FOX)

KRYK PICK: Pittsburgh

If the Vikings’ offensive explosion Monday against the Saints wasn’t a fluke, this could be the game of the week. But how bad is Sam Bradford’s knee swelling? Steelers will be sharp in home opener.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

KRYK PICK: Tampa Bay

Hurricane postponed the Bucs’ opener. They’re over-rested. Although Chicago played the Falcons close in Week 1, Jameis Winston and co. aim to prove just how high-powered their ’17 attack will be.

Miami at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

KRYK PICK: Miami

Dolphins starters haven’t played in three weeks. Jay Cutler has taken just 32 snaps since October, all in the preseason. So yeah: Miami rust. Before hundreds of their own new fans, Chargers will prevail.

New York Jets at Oakland, Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

(TSN 2; via CBS)

KRYK PICK: Oakland

Let’s review the only ways the Jets can win: [Error 404 -- This file does not exist].

Dallas at Denver, Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT

(CTV Ontario, Montreal; CTV Two Atlantic; via FOX)

KRYK PICK: Dallas

The Cowboys looked fantastic in wiping out the Giants on Sunday night. It was an emphatic message. O-line and D-line both dominated -- a surprise. And road games don’t scare this bunch.

Washington at Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT

KRYK PICK: Washington

The Redskins blew it in their home opener. Can’t and won’t do it two weeks in a row. DT Aaron Donald, who ended his holdout this week, is back for the Rams. Probably won’t play much. Take the Redskins.

San Francisco at Seattle, Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT

(CTV Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Vancouver; via FOX)

KRYK PICK: Seattle

When the Seahawks are steaming mad, as they were after some game-changing questionable calls in a loss last week at Green Bay, look out. Awful O-line and all, they’ll crush a rebuilding Niners team.

Green Bay at Atlanta, Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

(TSN; via NBC)

KRYK PICK: Atlanta

Rematch of January’s NFC championship game, but in Atlanta’s latest, shiniest temporary domed palace -- the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium and its fancy dilating lid. Falcons offence opens up too.

Detroit at New York Giants, Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

(TSN; via ESPN)

KRYK PICK: New York

You mean to tell me you think the Lions can open the season 2-0 by defeating any team, let alone a New York team, on the road, on a Monday night? Well think again. Giants can’t afford to start 0-2.

- - -

BYES THIS WEEK: None.

SEASON RECORD: 9-6 (.600), through Week 1.

WILL BECKHAM PLAY ON MONDAY?

The New York Giants on Saturday listed receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as questionable for Monday night’s home opener against Detroit.

Beckham practised this week on a limited basis, for the first time in nearly a month after suffering a nasty ankle sprain. He vowed he’ll try to play Monday.

Although a player being listed as questionable ostensibly means he’s unlikely to play, a report Friday night from Jordan Raanan of ESPN said don’t be surprised to see Beckham take the field against the Lions, as “everything seems to be trending in that direction” according to a source.

The Giants offence has scored fewer than 20 points in seven consecutive regular-season games, dating back to last season, playoffs included. Not having an effective Beckham hurt the Giants’ passing attack last Sunday night in Dallas.

EIGHTY FOR ELLIOTT?: While the NFL and reps for Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott continue to duke it out in court, re: his six-game suspension for domestic violence, he’s still allowed to play.

And if “Zeke” should rush for at least 80 yards in Denver on Sunday, he’ll have done that in 16 consecutive games, dating back to his rookie season.

According to Cowboys broadcaster and ex-NFL quarterback Babe Laufenberg, via ProFootballTalk.com, that would be an NFL record. Elliott currently is tied with Marcus Allen, who ran for 80-plus in 15 straight games between the 1985 and 1986 seasons with the Los Angeles Raiders.

FIVE BIG QUESTIONS

1. Can the Falcons do a number on the Packers again? In their fancy new digs, the Falcons hope to prove that under whichever Atlanta roof they play, they still own the Packers. But do they?

2. Is Sam Bradford really that good now? The Vikings QB played like an all-pro in carving up the Saints on Monday. If he can do it again at Pittsburgh, sore knee and all, he’ll make more believers.

3. Are Patriots defenders really that awful? Against the Chiefs a week ago Thursday, they looked slow, slow to react, overmatched and confounded. Drew Brees and the Saints might do it again.

4. How badly will the Raiders crush the Jets? No offence, Buffalo, but if the Bills could rip up the Jets for more than 400 yards, imagine what Derek Carr, his receivers and Beastmode will do.

5. How horrible are the Colts? Never mind the Jets. The Colts might actually be the NFL’s worst team. Last week they lost 46-9 to a Rams team that lost 12 of 16 last year. Think about that.

THE BIG NUMBER

8

Number of teams last year that made the playoffs after losing their opener, including five division champions (Atlanta, Dallas, Green Bay, Kansas City and Seattle). Since 2002, 60% of playoff teams either started 1-1 or 0-2.

THE FUNKIEST FACTOID

The Cincinnati Bengals fired offensive co-ordinator Ken Zampese the day after the Bengals lost on Thursday night, at home, in ugly fashion, to an AFC rival (Houston Texans), in part because players complained about him afterwards. The Bengals sit 0-2, after losing twice in the first five days of their season.

Sound familiar? It should.

The Buffalo Bills last year fired offensive co-ordinator Greg Roman the day after the Bills lost on Thursday night, at home, in ugly fashion, to an AFC rival (New York Jets), in part because players complained about him afterwards. The Bills sat 0-2, after losing twice in the first five days of their season. Buffalo finished 7-9, out of the playoffs.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“I wouldn’t support that. I don’t know how you’d build an offensive line. I don’t know how you’d begin to block anybody.”

-- John Harbaugh, Ravens head coach, on the CFL’s decision to ban in-season full-contact practices.

