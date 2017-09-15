Letters to the Editor, Sept. 12, 2017

Taxpayers have the right to speak to councillors



I am writing to support Bill Thompson's request for the public to have an opportunity to speak to the council - perhaps after their regular meetings. Apparently this idea was turned down immediately by Mayor Brocanier.



I wonder what bothers him about this - is he perhaps afraid of what topics might be raised?



As Cobourg residents and taxpayers! surely we have the right to address the Council regarding our concerns?



Remember it is the citizens of Cobourg who voted these people into office - which to my way of thinking is therefore their responsibility to listen when we have something to say which is important to us.



Marie Cooper, Cobourg



Trudeau's plan will hurt Canadians



Higher taxes help no one. Yet Justin Trudeau wants to make local businesses pay more to the government, regardless of the workers whose jobs will be put at risk, or the impact that it will have on their communities as businesses shrink or move away.



We're not talking about multi-national corporations here.



We're talking about the local clinics, farms, and mom and pop shops. We're talking about the cashier working at the hardware store down the street, or the college kid who just got his first job with the neighbourhood landscaping business as she tries to save for college.



Hurting local businesses that create jobs is dangerous to the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of Canadians, most of whom are our neighbours, family, and friends.



Prime Minister Trudeau claims his plan is all about fairness and compassion.



But the truth is that Justin Trudeau's policies hurt the very people he claims to help.



What's fair about the high school student who can't find work in the summer because no business can afford to hire?



What's compassionate about the mechanic who has to cancel expansion plans because the results of his hard work last year now have to go directly to the government?



Canadians know there is nothing fair about this tax hike on local businesses and there is nothing compassionate about it.



The Conservative Party of Canada has always been the party of prosperity for everyone, not just the select few. While Justin Trudeau sees these new tax changes as a source of revenue so he can continue to bail out billionaire CEO's at Bombardier, our Conservative Party understands these tax hikes will kill jobs and lead to less prosperity for all Canadians.



There is an alternative for Canadian taxpayers - a Conservative Party that respects the Canadians who rely on local businesses for their paycheck. Conservatives will fight this tax hike every step of the way.



Andrew Scheer, Leader of Canada's Conservatives