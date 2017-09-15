Gas leak on Henry St. in Cobourg
Work on a home under construction was temporarily halted after a person digging struck a natural gas line leading into a home on Henry Street south of King Street on Friday September 15, 2017 at approximately 9:22 a.m. in Cobourg, Ont. A neighbouring house was temporarily evacuated until a representative from Union Gas capped the leak. Pete Fisher/Northumberland Today/Postmedia Network
A home on Henry St. was temporary evacuated after a gas line was hit by someone digging.
No injuries were reported.