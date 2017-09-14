BALTIMORE -- The first candidate for the Trillium Party of Ontario in this local riding was part of a meet-and-greet recently at a golf course clubhouse north of Cobourg near Baltimore.



Derek Sharp called the Sept. 9 event "a success" when asked in an e-mail interview how things went. The leader of the Trillium Party of Ontario, Bob Yaciuk, was also at Roxburgh Glen Golf Course where they talked to a number of people, he stated in an e-mail interview.



"We were very pleased to discuss the party's platform and policies with numerous voters in the Northumberland-Peterborough South electoral district.



"The Trillium Party's key principles of denouncing whip voting, integrity, transparency, and putting people before the party seemed to resonate with voters, who came in with (their) concerns."



Those concerns ranged from the sex-ed curriculum (which the Trillium Party favours in returning to a health and science based curriculum in which parents are responsible for instilling values in their kids) to medical marijuana distribution, he stated.



The party favours a private-sector distribution model as opposed to the recent Liberal Government announcement that it plans to shut down private dispensaries within the year and replace them with 150 government outlets, possibly through the LCBO.



The local Trillium Party candidate is just the latest of the three declared candidates of at least five different parties who will be vying for votes in next summer's provincial election.



Incumbent Liberal MPP Lou Rinaldi announced in July that he has the backing of Premier Kathleen Wynne to be the Liberal's candidate again and he is the official candidate.



Several months before that, potential Progressive Conservative candidate David Piccini announced he was seeking the PC nomination for Northumberland/Peterborough South. He was the first to get his name out there in the newly configured riding.



There is no NDP candidate who has come forward yet but there will be a nomination meeting at the Jack Burger Complex in Port Hope at 2 p.m. on Nov. 19



As of this time there has been no official announcement of a nomination meeting for the Green Party in this riding and no candidate has made their intentions known to the media.



