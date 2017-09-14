PORT HOPE -- In the community that Northumberland-Peterborough South MP Kim Rudd has termed the epicentre of nuclear innovation in this country, what better location for the new Loyalist College nuclear program.



The grand opening of the downtown Port Hope storefront facility took place this week, during a break in the studies of its first 24 students.



This is a one-year Ontario College certificate program that will prepare them to work as radiation-protection personnel, monitoring and controlling exposure and implementing safety measures in nuclear facilities, Loyalist president and chief executive officer Ann Marie Vaughan said.



"Understanding the regulations that govern nuclear facilities and techniques for ensuring safety are important components of the program. Students will gain the knowledge and skills to play an important role in helping communities to redevelop remediated sites and return them to a safe state."



Loyalist senior vice-president and academic and chief learning officer Ann Drennan said the college has a strong focus on community-based programming.



"This program facilitates the extension of our program offerings in the Northumberland area, and it is the result of a direct approach by the municipality of Port Hope," she added.



"It's a real pleasure to welcome Loyalist College to our downtown, and also to celebrate this grand opening," Deputy Mayor Greg Burns said on behalf of the municipality.



While Jamie Simmons delivered remarks on behalf of Rudd, a Loyalist alumna, Elizabeth Edwards, delivered those of Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi. Fellow Loyalist alumna Jacqueline Pennington -- president of the Port Hope chamber -- also offered a welcome.



"We were very excited to see you guys come into the community -- as excited as all the local coffee shop owners," Pennington said.



The chamber has a strong contingent of young professionals, she added, inviting the students to the various chamber events for an opportunity to network.



"Such a beautiful community -- I am so delighted we are here," Vaughan said.



"I am so overwhelmed by what a perfect location this is for us and for you, and what a tremendous opportunity it is for all of you as students.



"We look forward to a growing and long-term relationship with the community."



