NORTHUMBERLAND -- Community Care Northumberland has received new money for programming to help seniors in the eastern part of Northumberland County to be more active and social -- and to help those in the western part eat better.



The $25,000 in Federal funding announced recently by local riding MP Kim Rudd through the New Horizons for Seniors program is to "deliver a new series of classes in the Trent Hills area," Community Care Northumberland executive director Trish Baird said.



"The classes and programs promote social interaction and healthy lifestyles among community seniors," Baird said in an interview.



Rudd is quoted as stating in a media release: "The Government of Canada is dedicated to ensuring that Canadian seniors can get involved in community activities that meet their needs and interests, tap their collective resources and experiences, and promote their participation.



"We support New Horizons for Seniors Program projects like this one so that seniors across Canada can lead and participate in local activities beneficial to many."



As well, Community Care Northumberland has taken on the Meals for Wheels Program in Port Hope from the Red Cross, effective at the first of this month.



Asked if there was financial support for this, Baird said, "(the) Central East Local Health Integration Network does fund a portion of the program, with the balance coming from client fees and fundraising."



The Red Cross "approached us about this 'voluntary integration,'" she added.



Meals On Wheels relies on volunteers to transport the meals to seniors who have joined the program and also to visit with those wanting that interaction.



"Volunteers are always needed," Baird stressed.



vmacdonald@postmedia.com



twitter.com/NT_vmacdonald