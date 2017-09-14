COBOURG - In the belief that allowing night-time construction work on one of the town's major arteries can minimize the duration of the job and the impact on traffic, Cobourg council has approved an exemption to the noise bylaw at this week's committee-of-the-whole meeting.



One driving force behind the move to allow night-time work on Elgin Street is the possibility of making up for lost time, Mayor Gil Brocanier explained.



"This project was supposed to start right after July 1 weekend. All the contracts and construction people were so busy, we could not get a contract bid even close to what we had budgeted for," Brocanier told council.



"So it's very, very important we get moving in this, because it's a fairly important project, from Strathy Road all the way to Rogers Road."



The motion council passed grants the exemption through Oct. 20, "to allow for more efficient and safe work due to high traffic volumes during the day."



No Sunday work is anticipated at this time.



