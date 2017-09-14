Charity boost from Rhino's in Bewdley

BEWDLEY -- After a summer of collecting proceeds from all sales at Rhino's Roadhouse Restaurant in Bewdley, owner Dave Austin has generously donated $1,200 to the Northumberland children's charity, Sounds of the Next Generation (SONG).

Always glad for a chance to give back to his community, Austin pledged to set aside a portion of his establishment's sales throughout July and August for that purpose.

In the case of SONG, the amount he collected will support the costs for one student for a full year with the program, including uniform, instrument, sheet music, snacks and artistic leadership.

From these proceeds, Austin also made a second gift -- $700 to Bewdley's volunteer-run food-and-clothing donation-distribution hub Community Works.

Austin took over the ownership of the popular establishment in February 2015 and then, unfortunately, saw it burn down before year's end.

Concerned for the safety of his tenants and the livelihoods of his 26 employees, he immediately committed to rebuilding the restaurant and bringing the same staff back to work once renovations were completed in spring 2016.

Rhino's remains a favourite place to meet and eat along the Rice Lake shore, for locals and travellers alike. One of his most famous visitors to date has been Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who stopped there in 2017 during his Ontario tour.

Community Works is a long-established part of the community, well known and treasured for the grass-roots way it allows neighbour to help neighbour.

SONG is an el Sistema program offering free high-quality after-school music education to Northumberland students. It was founded in Venezuela in 1975 by educator and activist Jose Antonio Abreu, who believed classical-music education that was accessible to all promotes human opportunity and development for impoverished children.

El Sistema models, like the Northumberland SONG program, now serve an estimated one-million children in 60 countries around the world. For more information on how you can play, sing, volunteer or donate to the local program, contact info@songprogramorg.

