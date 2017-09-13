What's new at the Port Hope library for fall?

“Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.” muses Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby. At Port Hope Public Library, the month of September signals the return of our regular programming and the arrival of many special events.

At the Mary J. Benson Branch at 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoons, free afternoon matinees return to entertain. All about Holmes features the character Sherlock Holmes. On Sept. 19, Without a Clue stars Michael Caine, with Ben Kingsley taking a comedic twist on the relationship between Holmes and Watson. On Sept. 26 Ian McKellen portrays a retired Sherlock Holmes, suffering from dementia and obsessed with his last case in Mr. Holmes.

Tuesday mornings at 11 a.m., beginning Sept. 26 at the Mary J. Benson Branch, Family Storytime (a program of stories for children aged four and under with their parents or caregivers) starts an eight-week session. Family Storytime has songs, rhymes and activities that promote the development of your child’s language and pre-reading skills. It also introduces your family to the library’s great books for kids.

Literary fiction is the focus of Library Book Club. The group meets to discuss Paul Murray’s novel When Skippy Dies on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Mystery Readers Book Club focuses on solving whodunits each month. On Tuesday, Oct. 3. members meet to solve the mystery in Johan Thorin’s novel Echoes from the Dead. Book clubs meet at 7 p.m. at the Mary J. Benson Branch. Ask staff about requesting book club titles.

Drop into the Garden Hill Branch on Wednesday afternoons at 2 p.m. for some friendly chat about books and more.

The library is putting a call out for donated paperbacks to supply their four installations around the municipality. There is a free-book spinner at the Jack Burger Sports Complex where residents can borrow a book to read. In partnership with the Rotary Club of Port Hope, the library has taken on the stocking of three Little Libraries located in Memorial Park, Alfred Street Park and adjacent to the Garden Hill branch on Ganaraska Road.

This idea began in 2009 in Hudson, Wisconsin, by book lover and school teacher Todd Bol, who mounted a wooden container designed to look like a one-room schoolhouse on a post on his lawn and filled it with books as a tribute to his mother. The original goal was the creation of 2,150 Little Libraries, which would surpass the number of brick-and-mortar libraries founded by Andrew Carnegie. There are more than 50,000 registered Little Libraries world-wide in more than 70 countries, exchanging millions of books annually.

The library is located at 31 Queen St. In Port Hope. Details about library programs can be found always in the What’s On monthly newsletter, on the website (phpl.ca) or by calling 905-885-4712. Find the library on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.