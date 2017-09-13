Weekend full of fun at Port Hope Fair

PORT HOPE -- For 185 years the Port Hope and District Agricultural Society has worked with the community to hosst the annual Port Hope Fair, and that comes with a lot of tradition.



But there will be a real modern touch on the opening evening of the 186th fair this Friday with a Zumba Party.



It will be held on the outdoor stage on the fairgrounds on Elgin Street, says Agricultural Society president Connie Martinell. It starts at 8 p.m.



"Thelma Dillion is from the Northumberland Filipino community (and) she runs a high energy Zumba studio in Cobourg; the dance party is sure to excite fair-goers of all ages," promises a media release.



At the same time as the Zimba Partytakes place, there will be square dancing at the Fall Fair Centre, Martinell said.



Friday night will also include a talent show, exhibits and, of course, the rides and games of the Midway.



Also Friday night, the new "fair ambassador" will be revealed taking over from the current person in that position, Kara Harman.



The new ambassador will finish out 2017 and serve into 2018, Martinell said.



Three people have won a pair of weekend passes worth $20 each for sharing their favourite memories of past fairs and they are Amanda Bjerring, Ashley Rozanski and Cathy Bibeau Williams, states the Fair's web site.



For those not buying a weekend pass, it costs $8 for everyone over the age of 12 to buy a single ticket to enter the fair.



There will also be the usual events involving horses, chickens, cows and, of course, the Port Hope Fair Truck & Tractor Pull throughout the weekend.



There is also a musical line up Saturday which includes the Greg Hannah Band at 12:30 after the 11:15 a.m. Joyful Noise choir entertains.



Blue Room plays at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., with Mudmen playing at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.



Union Duke plays at 1 and 3 pm on Sunday.



If you want to know all of the things children will be interested in at the fair, go to www.porthopefair.com/entertainment/especially-for-kids.



Throughout Saturday and Sunday there will also be potter demonstrations, states the fair's website.



"The fair takes place in the buildings and throughout the grounds of the Town Agricultural Park, with the ever-popular demolition derby, truck and tractor pulls, horse shows, aerial performances, and amusement rides to add to the music," summarizes the media release.



"As well, a showcase of local artists will feature demonstrations of knitting, needlework, rug hooking, yarn spinning and pottery, plus cooking demonstrations with Road to the Royal farm to table event.



"The Port Hope Fair is a program of the Port Hope and District Agricultural Society, aimed at promoting conservation of natural resources and supporting activities that enrich the rural lifestyle."



