The goal of forgiveness

I am a fan of British movies and television. I particularly enjoy the wit and clever sense of humour that has evolved over time. It is humour which understands itself as such and which often has its tongue planted firmly in cheek. While the joke might be what is said or how it is said, often the point is something subtler. In short, it is humour which requires us to dig a little to gain fuller understanding.

Scripture can also be like that. With a surface reading a base understanding can be gleaned, but so often we read passages in isolation and neglect the message of the whole. It is only when we dig a little deeper that we find a richer truth.

In Matthew's gospel, we find words from Jesus which spell out how we should deal with those in the church and we might surmise the wider community, who offend or hurt us (Matt 18: 15-20). It is a very straightforward read and on the surface presents a very cut and dried solution to complex problems. If we follow what we find here directly as written, we have a fairly healthy way of dealing with conflict. We might very well say that Jesus was ahead of his time in matters of conflict resolution.

One of the problems is that we live in a culture which values the individual over the community. As individuals taught and told to pursue our dreams it is difficult to stop and forgive. It is even more difficult to recognize that we ourselves need to ask for forgiveness. The result is though we have wonderful guidelines to follow, we seldom use them because our individualism has taught us that we are not in the wrong.

The other problem is that we need to read scripture in its context, it is insufficient to read one passage and hold it as a truth when the surrounding words paint another picture. A surface reading does not do scripture justice. As Jesus reconciled our sin on the cross, anything less than reconciliation in our disputes does not go far enough.

Consider that when Jesus says to treat the offender as Gentile or a tax collector he may have had his tongue planted in his cheek. Jesus may have been saying one thing to point to a deeper truth. It is a Samaritan woman at the well who shows great faith, a Canaanite woman who demonstrated understanding, and a Samaritan who stopped and showed mercy. Each of these is a Gentile and we should remember that one of the disciples was a tax collector. Are we sure Jesus is being dismissive?

In dealing with our disputes true reconciliation should be the goal. It may not always be the reality of our fractured world, but we should not assume that Jesus is interested in anything less.

Rev. Neil Ellis is the minister of St. Andrew's Presbyterian, Cobourg (standrewscobourg.org).