Shoreline protection upgrade in works for Cramahe

CRAMAHE TWP. -- Lake Ontario water levels are projected to remain well above average through to the end of 2017 unless there's a dry fall Lower Trent Conservation (LTC) Authority projections show.



With this year's unusually high lake levels, reports of shoreline erosion and damage, the LTC and two adjacent conservation authorities (Ganaraska Region based in Port Hope and Central Lake Ontario Conservation Authority based in Oshawa) plan to work together update their Lake Ontario shoreline management plans to protect against further erosion and damage.



The plan will address set-backs for development, flood levels, erosion hazards, dynamic beached, establish high water/exclusion areas and "provide a more consistent guide for municipal land use planning", Janet Noyes, LTC manager development services and water resources, outlined for Cramahe Twp. council Sept. 5.



Cramahe's existing shoreline management plan is almost 25 years old and need of an update.



Application will be made for a federal $150,000 National Disaster Mitigation Program (NDMP) grant with the three conservation authorities sharing the other 50 per cent of the $300,000 cost.



Cramahe Twp., as a member municipality of the LTC, endorsed the plan agreeing to contribute $6,250 in 2018 and again in 2019. The municipalities of Alnwick-Haldimand, Quinte West and Brighton are also asked for the same support. Combined, the municipalities have 140 kms of Lake Ontario shoreline within the Lower Trent watershed.



New residential lots



Three new one-acre residential lots with 125-feet of frontage were approved for severance at 12835 County Road 2 by Cramahe Twp. council Sept. 5.



The land from which the lots are being created with remain approximately 66 acres in area with 1060 of frontage and continue to be used as a commercial dog kennel.



The owner, Janet Petrella-Ashby, must pay the municipality $1,100 for each of the three lots in lieu of parkland.



In addition, a habitat for the endangered Eastern Meadowlark is to be maintained and respected with the three new lots, a condition required after the severance applications were reviewed by the Lower Trent Conservation Authority and an environmental study was completed by the property owner. That didn't sit well with Coun. Ed Van Egmond.



"There is so much country and so much land out there, we certainly don't have to make this a pre-condition for a severance," Coun. VanEgmond said. "This is just another thing people think they can put in. I just don't like it when things get added to lot creation."



The birds are "everywhere", he said.



Lot line alteration



Cramahe council approved severing .12 acres of land from 40 Parliament St. and transferring it to the lot of 36 Parliament St. at its Sept. 5 meeting. The beneficiary lot owner at 36 Parliament St. is Shelley Keys.



Downtown washroom



A cost benefit analysis of public washroom options in downtown Colborne is to be done by Cramahe Twp. staff council directed Sept. 5.



Four options are on the table:

renovate washrooms in the basement of the Colborne municipal building to provide direct public access from the street;

build new washrooms in the municipal parking lot adjacent to the CIBC bank on King St. East;

install portable washrooms May-Sept. in the Victoria Square parking lot; and

use the existing washrooms located in the second-floor foyer of the Colborne municipal building by employing students three to four days a week during summer months to be responsible for order and safety.



New fire hall



Cramahe Twp. will take out a $1,968,615.74 debenture to cover its share of costs for the new Northumberland County-Cramahe Twp. emergency services building on Purdy Road in Colborne. The cost of borrowing is 3.51per cent with semi-annual payments of $53,311,81 for the next 30 years.



Cramahe Twp. Treasurer Nicole Leach-Bihun reported to council Sept. 5 that the new hall came in $201,455.20 below original budget and financing was originally set at 3.53 per cent -- so the approved debenture will be $12,857 less than projected over30 years.



The first payment of the new debenture will not occur until March 15 20187 -- after the final October 2017 payment of the Keeler Centre debt.



Children's aid



Ontario Children's Aid agencies are asking provincial municipalities to declare the month of October Child Abuse Prevention Month.



Duane Durham and Sarah Coyle of Highland Shores Children's Aid, which serves Northumberland County, appeared as a delegation at Cramahe Twp. council Sept. 5 to solicit support for a number of declarations -- and received it.



For October, police and fire departments are asked to display purple ribbons on vehicles. Cramahe was also asked to have purple ribbons tied around streetlights in downtown Colborne for October and that citizens mark Tuesday, Oct. 24 as Dress Purple Day by wearing purple clothing to show support.



Cramahe also agreed to proclaim the week of Oct. 15-21 as Foster Family Week and November as Adoption Awareness Month.