Corn has been with us for a long time; the Natives roasted it and we boiled it. Yet, I don't why we call boiling corn a corn roast. The quality of sweet corn has improved dramatically in my life time. The new varieties especially the new all yellow are much sweeter and have a longer shelf life after picking. It should be noted that most sweet corn is non-GMO.



America's Test kitchen does an amazing amount of recipe testing and food science testing; they found that the best cooked temperature for corn on the cob is 170 F. They also found that the best way to reach that temperature precisely is to bring 4 litres of water to a boil; add 4 cobs of corn that fit the pot; put a lid on and turn off the burner.



Set a timer for 10 minutes and you have perfectly cooked corn on the cob. You can adjust the amount of water for larger amounts; but the time remains the same.



This week's recipe is pretty simple if you want to try something different with some fresh corn. As noted the fritters make a nice base for last weeks pork rillettes recipe.



Corn fritters



Breakfast/Brunch or appetizers



Ingredients

1 Cup All-purpose flour

3/4 Cup Beer

1/4 Tsp.Salt

2 EarsSweet corn, husked and kernels cut off (about 2 cups)

1/4 Cup Canola oil



Method



Put the flour, half the beer, and the salt in a bowl and mix with a whisk until smooth. Add the rest of the beer and the corn kernels and mix well.



Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over high heat. When it is hot, use a 1/4-cup measuring cup to make 4 small or two medium fritters. Cook for about 4 minutes, then flip over with a spatula and cook for 4 minutes on the other side, or until cooked through. Transfer the fritters to a wire rack. Repeat with the remaining oil and fritter batter.



The medium sized fritters are great as a pancake with maple syrup. The smaller size can be crisped in the oven and used as crackers for hors d'oeuvres such as the pork rillettes from last week.



